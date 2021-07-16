Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paul John Balson boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.32.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $562.59. 10,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.49 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 744.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

