Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Assurant by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $156.00. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,763. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

