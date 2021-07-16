Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $4.02. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,181.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of WLK opened at $86.50 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

