Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Westhaven Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

