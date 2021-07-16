Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Westhaven Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

