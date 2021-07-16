Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

NYSE WAL opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.