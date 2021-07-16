Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

