Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDOFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of WDOFF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

