WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Update

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in WESCO International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,729. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

