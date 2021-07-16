Wells Fargo & Company Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $21.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.