Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 5.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

