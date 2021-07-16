Wells Fargo & Company Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.72 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.