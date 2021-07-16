WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Sells $25,990.00 in Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 56,500 shares of WEED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $25,990.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of WEED stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday. 102,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. WEED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.68.
WEED Company Profile
