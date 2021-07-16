WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Sells $25,990.00 in Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 56,500 shares of WEED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $25,990.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WEED stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday. 102,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. WEED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

