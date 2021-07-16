Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 20,350 Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) by 49.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in HighCape Capital Acquisition were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 872,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 422,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAPAU remained flat at $$12.58 on Friday. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,992. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

