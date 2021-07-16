Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,468 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCVU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

FTCVU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.