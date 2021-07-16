Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,748,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,367,000.

OTCMKTS:THMAU remained flat at $$10.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,019. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

