Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,275,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $19,700,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,727,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,917,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,414. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

