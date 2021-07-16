Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $353,000 in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNLU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $335,000.

Kernel Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 31,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

