Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $199,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSAAU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

OTCMKTS:SSAAU remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

