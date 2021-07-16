Wealth Alliance Sells 2,845 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,924,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,554 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 892,513 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 27,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,794. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

