Wealth Alliance Has $952,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Unilever were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Unilever by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Unilever by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. 1,130,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.