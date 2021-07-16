Wealth Alliance Has $1.07 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $177.99. 405,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $141.25 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

