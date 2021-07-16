Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 37,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.03.

TXN stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $187.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,491. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

