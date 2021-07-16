Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 2,059,026 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

