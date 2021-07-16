WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.40

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.40 ($6.35) and last traded at €5.10 ($6.00), with a volume of 15282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.22 ($6.14).

The company has a market cap of $686.75 million and a PE ratio of 39.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.