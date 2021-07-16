WazirX Market Capitalization Reaches $272.64 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $272.64 million and $25.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00107477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00147966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,387.55 or 1.00134728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

