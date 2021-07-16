Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.38

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$155.38 and last traded at C$155.18, with a volume of 43578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.53.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

