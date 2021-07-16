WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €54.20 ($63.76) and last traded at €53.50 ($62.94). 27,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.40 ($59.29).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $717.29 million and a PE ratio of 47.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

