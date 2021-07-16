Warrior Met Coal, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

