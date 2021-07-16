Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €85.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRW3. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.50 ($98.24).

DRW3 opened at €74.55 ($87.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $641.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €76.33.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

