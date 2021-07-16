Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 215,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 81,367 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN opened at $3.31 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp acquired 961,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,166.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,482,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,854 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.