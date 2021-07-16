Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 18,223 Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,223 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exterran by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Exterran by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.