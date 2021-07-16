Walleye Capital LLC Takes $602,000 Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,036,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,535,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,213,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000.

OTCMKTS ADERU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

