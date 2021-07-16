Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 2,384 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $34.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

