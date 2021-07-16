Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 21,488 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.19 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

