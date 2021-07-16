Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of BX stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

