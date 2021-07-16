Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBSTU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000.

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

