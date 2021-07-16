Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,762,000 after buying an additional 1,765,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,900 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,746,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 794,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 608,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,050,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $66.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

