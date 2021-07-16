Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $15,932,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 517,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,050,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $199,866,000 after purchasing an additional 132,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

