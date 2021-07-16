Wall Street Games Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00041551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00112168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00150117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,978.88 or 1.00008106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

