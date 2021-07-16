Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 2.95 $246.18 million $7.69 13.06 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 2 0 2.67 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $119.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than CCUR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 24.01% 21.52% 5.90% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats CCUR on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

