VR Advisory Services Ltd Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II comprises approximately 1.0% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSAH. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $31,100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $22,319,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock remained flat at $$10.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,941. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

