VR Advisory Services Ltd Invests $11.70 Million in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,187,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises 5.7% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at $394,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,964. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

