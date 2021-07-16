VR Advisory Services Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,010 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,010 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,068,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,401,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

