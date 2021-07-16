Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $199,440.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $199,440.00.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $196,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $192,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00.

VOYA opened at $62.63 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

