Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €210.35 ($247.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €219.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

