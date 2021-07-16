VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $171.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.07.
VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
VMW opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.37.
In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.