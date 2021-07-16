VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $171.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VMW opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

