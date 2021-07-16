Vivid Coin (VIVID) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 142.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 136.5% higher against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $14,924.32 and $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00109203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00148344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,334.24 or 1.00243143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.