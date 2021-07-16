Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MONCU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MONCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.