Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCCU. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,948,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,896,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

