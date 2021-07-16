Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,080,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,074,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,048,000.

RTPYU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

